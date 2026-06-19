DB Coleman pledges to NIU

Nazareth Academy senior defensive back recruit Cash Coleman (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) was able to wrap up his recruiting process and gave in-state Northern Illinois University his verbal commitment. Coleman breaks down his college choice is this latest recruiting update.

First off, I want to thank every coach who took the time to recruit me and believe in me throughout this process. After long talks with my family and coaches, and after building a great relationship with @CoachDJBland and the NIU staff, I’m blessed and excited to announce that I… pic.twitter.com/QkB8Vmiqzn — Cashmere Coleman ✞ (@Cash___coleman1) June 18, 2026

“I’m just incredibly happy and blessed to give the coaches at Northern Illinois University my commitment,” Coleman said. “I looked hard at all of my options and offers and in the end no one compared to what NIU has to offer.”

Breaking down his NIU decision

So why Northern Illinois University for Coleman?

“NIU is a great school and football program that’s close to home. Staying closer to home was a priority for me in my recruiting process. Coach (Rob) Harley and the rest of the coaches at NIU are just great coaches and also great people. Everyone in and around the football program at NIU are just very welcoming. I learned a while ago to fall in love with the school. No matter what happens with players and coaches coming and going, the school still remain in place. I could see myself going to NIU even if I was just a regular student without football as a part of the picture. NIU offers a strong education and also and they are playing in the Mountain West conference starting this season which is exciting. NIU also plays a great non conference schedule every year and they have beaten its share of Power 4 programs over the years.”

Making the final call was not easy

What was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Coleman?

“Making the phone calls to the other coaches at schools that recruited me was not easy to do. I wanted to let them know my decision before posting it. I really appreciated those coaches and time and effort in recruiting me. II considered James Madison, Western Michigan, South Dakota State and also South Dakota. I made an official visit last week to South Dakota and had another official visit planned for South Dakota State. All of those schools have alot to offer, but none of them compared to NIU. You can only choose one school and I chose NIU.”

So what can the NIU fans expect from Cash Coleman?

“NIU is getting a leader and someone who takes pride in hard work. It’s an us versus them mentality with me. I just want it more than anyone else. I’m just very excited to move on from recruiting and now go help my team win a state title this coming season.”

Cash Coleman is now the fifth known in-state pledge to Northern Illinois University and the Huskies 14th overall pledge to the Huskies Class of 2027.