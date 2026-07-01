DL Wahtola pledges to North Dakota

Loyola Academy senior defensive linemen recruit Hunter Wahtola (6-foot-3, 250 pounds) made a recent official visit to the University of North Dakota and a few weeks later gave the Hawks his verbal commitment. Wahtola, who this summer transferred from DePaul Prep to Loyola Academy breaks down his college decision here.

“At first I was thinking about waiting on making a decision until after the season,” Wahtola said. “Once I made the official visit to North Dakota I knew I did not want to miss out on a great offer and opportunity at North Dakota so I committed.”

Key factors in his decision

Wahtola pointed towards some key factors which led to his commitment to North Dakota.

“The official visit to see North Dakota was a big factor in my decision. I was able to build upon a pretty strong relationship with the North Dakota coaches including the defensive line coach Tyson Maeya. North Dakota recruited me as an interior defensive linemen and they feel I’ll be a great fit in the defense. They are a program that has been able to develop some great players who are in the NFL and that is my goal. They play in a great conference (Missouri Valley) and they also have top notch facilities. Overall North Dakota is just a great fit for me. The last thing I wanted to do was wait on a decision and miss out on a great opportunity at North Dakota.””

Narrowing down his favorites to a Top 2

So which other schools did Wahtola consider before committing to North Dakota?

“It really came down to either North Dakota or Cornell for me. Cornell also has a great staff and they have a lot to offer. In the end I just felt the most comfortable at at home with North Dakota. The hardest part of the recruiting process for me was just narrowing thins down to a few schools. Those were a few hard phone calls to make to tell those coaches I was going to North Dakota.”

So what can the North Dakota Fighting Hawks fans expect from Hunter Wahtola?

“I bring a bit of a swagger and confidence to the team. I’ll bring my A game every day and I also bring energy and excitement.”

Hunter Wahtola is verbally committed to North Dakota