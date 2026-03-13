LB Mettee stock is on the rise

Wilmette (Ill) Loyola Academy junior inside linebacker recruit Will Mettee (6-foot-1, 225 pounds) has been adding a steady stream of scholarship offers this winter including his latest offer from Boston College. Mettee recaps his latest recruiting news, spring plans and more in this update

“I was able to add an offer today (Thursday) from Boston College,” Mettee said. “I have offers now from some great schools. It just motivates me to keep working harder every day. My recruiting has been pretty exciting so far.”

Boston College offer catches his attnetion

Mettee filled us in on landing his latest offer from Boston College.

“I had a gut feeling that Boston College really liked me and I was hoping they would offer. I’ve had some great interaction with both my recruiting coach Kurt Anderson along with linebackers coach Dan O’Brien. Boston College is a terrific school and offers a great education in a great city. Boston College is a Jesuit school the same as Loyola so that’s a good fit as well. I like the East Coast quite a bit so it would be a great place for me. I already have a visit planned to Boston College the weekend of March 28th and I’m excited to go out and see the school in person. It’s a big offer.”

Mettee also recapped his latest offer and schools showing increased attention this winter.

“I have offers now from Boston College, NIU, Miami of Ohio, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan plus Lindenwood (FCS) and Dartmouth. I’ve been getting more recruiting interest and attention from Purdue, San Diego State and Old Dominion. I’ve also been in contact with the coaches from Minnesota, Western Michigan and Rutgers. IThe feedback from the college coaches has been good. They all like my junior season video and that they all will be back in school in April to see me in workouts.”

More spring visits ahead

“I made a Junior Day visit already to Purdue towards the end of January. I’m also going to visit both Duke and Boston College on the weekend of March 28th. I’m looking at visiting both San Diego State and Minnesota in April.”

Mettee will continue to work towards gearing up for a very busy spring and summer.

“I’ve been just working hard lifting and training with the team. I’m also working with Pete Houlihan at Win Performance 0on just working more on my pass defense along with just having more speed and change of direction. I also need to take better drops into coverage and I feel like I’m making good progress.”

Will Mettee has multiple scholarship offers.