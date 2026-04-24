New school new challenges for Ellington

East St. Louis (Ill) junior athlete recruit Jayden Ellington (6-foot-0, 171 pounds) has transferred schools and is now at power East St. Louis after an impressive varsity career at Althoff. Ellington, who was a standout performer at Sunday’s EDGYTIM Spring Showcase in Springfield breaks down his new school, new challenges and more in this recruiting update.

“Overall the camp was good and it’s all about me getting as many reps on defense as I can this spring,” Ellington said. “I’m moving over to defense and playing defensive back along with keeping up my skills at quarterback as well. It’s a good move for me and will help me gain more recruiting looks and attention. Most importantly, it’s a great way for me to help the team wins games.”

College interest and summer plans

Ellington recapped his latest recruiting news and summer plans.

“I have offers so far from Miami of Ohio, Army and also McKendree (D2). I’m also in contact with the coaches from Iowa State, Indiana, Kansas, Illinois, Michigan State, Rutgers, San Diego State, Washington and Iowa. I’ve gotten a ton of camp invited and visit invited. We just started to see more college coaches back in school so far this week. SIU, Iowa State, Purdue and Missouri have been in school so far. The feedback is that the college coaches are excited to see me playing defensive back. and they want to see me in person this summer in camps. They are also going to want to see more video of me playing defense.”

“When it comes to the summer and college camps a lot of it will depend on my team schedule. We travel to some out of state 7on7’s and we will be at Alabama, Indiana, LSU and a few others so I’m hoping to be seen at those 7on7’s. I played defensive back when I was in little league football so it didn’t take me too long to adjust to the position. The biggest challenge has been just getting back to my basics and sticking with the fundamentals. I’ve been working hard with my coaches and just smoothing everything out.”

Ellington brings plenty to the table

So what does Ellington bring to any potential college program?

“I feel I bring a ton of energy everyday and that I’m a good person on and off the field. I’m a hard worker and I’m always striving to be a better player and a better person every day.”

Does he have a dream school?

“I’m a big fan of USC along with Florida State. I’ve just always liked both schools going back to when I was a little kid.”