Next: 2027 ATH Dylan Travis

This feature called Next takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player.

Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Joliet Catholic ATH Dylan Travis

Name: Dylan Travis

School: Joliet Catholic

Graduation Year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: ATH

X Account: @DylanTravis_2

HUDL Highlights:

Dylan Travis HUDL Highlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? Great person to anyone on and off the field.



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? My favorite moment is just being able to showcase my abilities.

Off-season training group/7on7 program? I play for Midwest Boom 7v7

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Basketball and I run track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes, for 2 years now going into 3 into my senior year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? My favorite football player is Travis Hunter because we both play both sides of the ball.

Who is your dream school? My dream school would any school that takes a chance on me and offers me to play at the highest level.