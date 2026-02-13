Next: 2027 ATH Landon Paredes

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Andrew ATH Landon Paredes

Name: Landon Paredes

High School: Andrew

Graduation Year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: DE

X Account: @Landon_Paredes

HUDL Highlights:

Landon Paredes HUDL highlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? Versatility



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? IHSA playoffs

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Team workouts

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Todd Gurley, always liked watching him play and how he ran the ball.

Who is your dream school? Ohio State