Next: 2027 ATH Lukas Melton

Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Libertyville TE/FB/LB Lukas Melton

Name: Lukas Melton

High School: Libertyville

Graduation Year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 210 pounds

Position: FB/TE/ILB

X Account: @LukasJMelton

HUDL Highlights:

Lukas Melton HUDL Highlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? Willingness to put my body before my self interest. Being the position I am requires physical toughness and grit and I am always going to hit someone every play.



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? First Varsity touchdown in my first varsity game played.

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Team workouts

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? I played basketball for the school (JV) and then travel baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Brock Bowers. He’s such a versatile Tight End and should’ve been the Rookie of the Year because of how impactful his game is.

Who is your dream school? Illinois or Tennessee.