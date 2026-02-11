Next: 2027 ATH Marcus Leitzen
Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.
Looking for much more in depth IHSA Football Team and Recruiting News? Make sure to subscribe to the EDGYTIM EDGY Nation VIP membership.
Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Johnson City LB/RB/ATH Marcus Leitzen
Name: Marcus Leitzen
High School: Johnston City
Graduation Year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 215 pounds
Position: LB/RB/ATH
X Account: @MLeitzen
HUDL Highlights:
Marcus Leitzen HUDL Highlights Offense
Marcus Leitzen HUDL Highlights Defense
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? My work ethic and attention to detail
What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Beating our rivals after a week of them talking online
Off-season training group/7on7 program? Team workouts
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Yes. Baseball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes. Varsity starter since freshman year
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Luke Kuechly. He wasn’t the most athletic dude out there, but he understood football as a linebacker and that’s what made him great.
Who is your dream school? Any school that gives me a chance