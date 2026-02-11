Next: 2027 ATH Marcus Leitzen

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Johnson City LB/RB/ATH Marcus Leitzen

Name: Marcus Leitzen

High School: Johnston City

Graduation Year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 215 pounds

Position: LB/RB/ATH

X Account: @MLeitzen

HUDL Highlights:

Marcus Leitzen HUDL Highlights Offense

Marcus Leitzen HUDL Highlights Defense

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? My work ethic and attention to detail



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Beating our rivals after a week of them talking online

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Team workouts

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Yes. Baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes. Varsity starter since freshman year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Luke Kuechly. He wasn’t the most athletic dude out there, but he understood football as a linebacker and that’s what made him great.

Who is your dream school? Any school that gives me a chance