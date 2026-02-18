Next: 2027 DB Chase Bradley

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Cahokia DB Chase Bradley

Name: Chase Bradley

School: Cahokia

Graduation Year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 155 pounds

Position: DB

X Account: @bradleychase_2

HUDL Highlights:

Chase Bradley HUDL Highlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? Leadership toughness



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? every friday night game

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Team workouts

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Track and Field

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? pat surtain

Who is your dream school? NA