Next: 2027 DB Chase Bradley
Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.
Looking for much more in depth IHSA Football Team and Recruiting News? Make sure to subscribe to the EDGYTIM EDGY Nation VIP membership.
Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Cahokia DB Chase Bradley
Name: Chase Bradley
School: Cahokia
Graduation Year: 2027
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 155 pounds
Position: DB
X Account: @bradleychase_2
HUDL Highlights:
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? Leadership toughness
What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? every friday night game
Off-season training group/7on7 program? Team workouts
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Track and Field
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? pat surtain
Who is your dream school? NA