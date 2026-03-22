Next: 2027 DB Timmy Swanson
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Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Chicago St. Rita DB Timmy Swanson
Name: Timmy Swanson
School: Chicago St. Rita
Graduation Year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: DB
X Account: @timmyswans73830
HUDL Highlights: NA
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hard working, leading by example, not trying to do too much focusing on allignment, assignment, and responsibility
What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Making it to the state championship
Off-season training group/7on7 program? Frank schmitt, Johnny Schmitt
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Baseball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Kyle Monangai overlooked and took advantage of his opportunity
Who is your dream school? Notre Dame