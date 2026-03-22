Next: 2027 DB Timmy Swanson

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

Looking for much more in depth IHSA Football Team and Recruiting News? Make sure to subscribe to the EDGYTIM EDGY Nation VIP membership.

Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Chicago St. Rita DB Timmy Swanson

Name: Timmy Swanson

School: Chicago St. Rita

Graduation Year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: DB

X Account: @timmyswans73830

HUDL Highlights: NA

Hard working, leading by example, not trying to do too much focusing on allignment, assignment, and responsibility



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Making it to the state championship

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Frank schmitt, Johnny Schmitt

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Kyle Monangai overlooked and took advantage of his opportunity

Who is your dream school? Notre Dame