Next: 2027 DE Mason Bucon

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

Looking for much more in depth IHSA Football Team and Recruiting News? Make sure to subscribe to the EDGYTIM EDGY Nation VIP membership.

Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Plainfield South DE Mason Bucon

Name: Mason Bucon

High School: Plainfield South

Graduation Year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 220 pounds

Position: DE

X Account: @Masonbucon

HUDL Highlights:

Mason Bucon HUDL Highlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? I’m a hard working person, willing to do whatever it takes to win



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? winning with my teammates

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Team workouts

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Yes, wrestling

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes, sophmore year at providence catholic and junior at plainfield south

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Tom Brady because of his work ethic

Who is your dream school? Westpoint army or naval academy