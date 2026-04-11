Next: 2027 DL Anthony Tucci

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Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Bloomington Central Catholic DL Anthony Tucci

Name: Anthony Tucci

School: Bloomington Central Catholic

Graduation Year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 260 pounds

Position: DL

X Account: @AnthonyTucci52

HUDL Highlights:

Anthony Tucci HUDL Highlights



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Being Illini Prairie conference champions both my freshman and junior year.

Off-season training group/7on7 program? weightlifting in the offseason

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Golf for fun

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? NA

Who is your dream school? Illinois