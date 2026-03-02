Next: 2027 DL Brandon Brown

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Marist DE/DT Brandon Brown

Name: Brandon Brown

School: Chicago Marist

Graduation Year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 245 pounds

Position: DE/DT

X Account: @BranBrown99

HUDL Highlights:

Brandon Brown HUDL Highlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? I would bring leadership, discipline, and coachability to a college football program. I’m a relentless work ethic on and off the field. I take pride in being a great teammate who is accountable, mentally strong, and committed to doing the little things that help the team succeed.



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? One of my favorite moments in my playing career was an overnight football camp where our team was pushed mentally and physically, and we truly grew closer as a unit. Competing through tough workouts, late nights, and challenging drills forced us to rely on each other, build trust, and hold one another accountable. That experience showed me the importance of brotherhood and teamwork.

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Starts Up Front – Shockers & Marist Wrestling

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Wresting and Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? JJ Watt, because he almost won an MVP as a DL

Who is your dream school? University of Illinois