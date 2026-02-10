Next: 2027 DL Kobe Ferguson

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Walter Payton Pprep DL Kobe Ferguson

Name: Kobe Ferguson

High School: Walter Paytn Prep

Graduation Year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 230 pounds

Position: DE/DT

X Account: @KobeFergus27984

HUDL Highlights:

Kobe Ferguson HUDL jighlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? Hustle, Work ethic, athleticism



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? playing in selective enrollment school rivalry games

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Team workouts

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Baseball and basketball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Myles Garrett because he comes on the field dominating each game

Who is your dream school? Illinois