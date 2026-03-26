Next: 2027 DL Tyler Harris

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Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 St. Francis DL Tyler Harris

Name: Tyler Harris

School: St. Francis

Graduation Year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 230 pounds

Position: DE/DT

X Account: @ ___TH52

HUDL Highlights:

Tyler Harris HUDL Highlights

Energy Work Ethic and Coachable mindset.

What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Winning State

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Win Preformance

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? No

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Miles Garret, relentless player

Who is your dream school? Any program that is interest in me.