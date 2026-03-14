Next: 2027 FB Brandon Potaczek

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Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Lemont FB Brandon Potaczek

Name: Brandon Potaczek

School: Lemont

Graduation Year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: FB

X Account: @BrandonPotaczek

HUDL Highlights:

Brandon Potaczek HUDL Highlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Great work ethic, leadership, I strive for perfection in everything I do, winning mindset



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Scoring the tying touchdown verse Hillcrest (one of my schools rivals) in the final minutes of the game

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Team workouts

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Lacrosse

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Kyle Juszczyk, while being one of the few fullback left in the nfl he has worked hard to show how useful the Fullback position can be to an offense. With him on the team the 49ers have constantly had a great offense and his blocking and versatility is very useful

Who is your dream school? Northwestern