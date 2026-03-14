Next: 2027 FB Brandon Potaczek
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Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Lemont FB Brandon Potaczek
Name: Brandon Potaczek
School: Lemont
Graduation Year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 205 pounds
Position: FB
X Account: @BrandonPotaczek
HUDL Highlights:
Brandon Potaczek HUDL Highlights
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Great work ethic, leadership, I strive for perfection in everything I do, winning mindset
What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Scoring the tying touchdown verse Hillcrest (one of my schools rivals) in the final minutes of the game
Off-season training group/7on7 program? Team workouts
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Lacrosse
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Kyle Juszczyk, while being one of the few fullback left in the nfl he has worked hard to show how useful the Fullback position can be to an offense. With him on the team the 49ers have constantly had a great offense and his blocking and versatility is very useful
Who is your dream school? Northwestern