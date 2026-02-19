Next: 2027 FB/LB Nicholas Majchrowicz

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Downers Grove South Nicholas Majchrowicz

Name: Nicholas Majchrowicz

School: Downers Grove South

Graduation Year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 215 pounds

Position: LB/FB/DT

X Account: @NickMajchrowicz

HUDL Highlights:

Nicholas Majchrowicz HUDL HIghlights

Consistent aggression and physicality. Every year during high school coaches have removed me from hitting drills due to hurting and fear of hurting additional teammates during practice.



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Being the first to score a touchdown on the new field and a pick 6, both happened in the same game.

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Training – Core1 Inc

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Lacrosse – defender

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Luke Kuechly – he knew the game, he knew where the ball was going before the play began.

Who is your dream school? Notre Dame is the ultimate dream. But my realistic dream is to play at the next level after high school.