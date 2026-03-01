Next: 2027 LB Ben Hultgren

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Burlington Central LB Ben Hultgren

Name: Ben Hultgren

School: Burlington Central

Graduation Year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 225 pounds

Position: LB

X Account: @BenHultgren27

HUDL Highlights:

Ben Hultgren HUDL Highlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? Toughness and Grit, Varsity HWT Wrestler, Football family (Dad and Uncle played in college, Brother playing @MiamiOHFootball)



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? My team making the quarterfinals this year for the first time in 20 years.

Off-season training group/7on7 program? @underdogrush @AccelerationPro

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Wrestling and Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Ray Lewis because he played with extreme intensity and he knew what he wanted to accomplish.

Who is your dream school? NA