Next: 2027 LB Dawson Deatherage

Today’s Next player? We feature Troy Triad 2027 LB Dawson Deatherage

Name: Dawson Deatherage

High School: Triad

Graduation Year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 200 pounds

Position: LB

X Account: @DDeatherage45

HUDL Highlights:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16789951/691d1227ac7978a67418f50e

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Discipline and work ethic. Always playing for the team



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Beating our rival school on a night we had highly executed plays with the team

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Elite Speed

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Luke Kuechly. Has a very high football IQ and is always pursuing the football no matter what

Who is your dream school? Any D1 school. FCS or FBS