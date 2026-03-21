Next: 2027 LB Josh Meyer

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Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Plainfield North LB Josh Meyer i

Name: Josh Meyer

School: Plainfield North

Graduation Year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: LB

X Account: @josh_mey08

HUDL Highlights:

Josh Meyer HUDL Highlights

I am a hard worker and a quick learner



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? I am a hard worker and a quick learner

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Speed training and linebacker training

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Track

Who is your dream school? Unsure