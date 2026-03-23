Next: 2027 LB Mason Stewart

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

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Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Plainfield North LB Mason Stewart

Name: Mason Stewart

School: Plainfield North

Graduation Year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: LB

X Account: @Mason_Stewart48

HUDL Highlights:

Mason Stewart HUDL Highlights

Leadership and accountability. With the most competitive work ethic in the building.



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Winning the cross town rivalry with Plainfield east my junior year.

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Pit crew

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Track and field

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes two years

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Luke keuchly, his knowledge for the game was like no else.

Who is your dream school? West Point