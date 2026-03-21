Next: 2027 LB Terrion Hale
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Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Chicago Ag Science LB Terrion Hale
Name: Terrion Hale
School: Chicago Ag Science
Graduation Year: 2027
Height: 5-foot-111
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: LB
X Account: @OFFICAL_TERRION
HUDL Highlights:
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I bring good spirits good vibes a competitive structure so everyone is getting better I bring hard work determination strength agility and good sportsmanship
What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Being out on the field and being able to play against other teams and beat them with your teammates
Off-season training group/7on7 program? I do off season training weightroom, track and field
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Track
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Brian dawkings, I love his mentality when being on the field.
Who is your dream school? University of Kentucky