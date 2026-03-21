Next: 2027 LB Terrion Hale

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Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Chicago Ag Science LB Terrion Hale

Name: Terrion Hale

School: Chicago Ag Science

Graduation Year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-111

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: LB

X Account: @OFFICAL_TERRION

HUDL Highlights:

Terrion Hale HUDL Highlights

I bring good spirits good vibes a competitive structure so everyone is getting better I bring hard work determination strength agility and good sportsmanship



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Being out on the field and being able to play against other teams and beat them with your teammates

Off-season training group/7on7 program? I do off season training weightroom, track and field

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Brian dawkings, I love his mentality when being on the field.

Who is your dream school? University of Kentucky