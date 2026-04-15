Next: 2027 LS Scott Durand

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

Looking for much more in depth IHSA Football Team and Recruiting News? Make sure to subscribe to the EDGYTIM EDGY Nation VIP membership.

Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 DeKalb LS Scott Durand

Name: Scott Durand

School: DeKalb

Graduation Year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 220 pounds

Position: LS

X Account: @Scotty_durandfb

HUDL Highlights:

Scott Durand HUDL Highlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?



I have great leadership skills and never let a teammate down



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Probably when we got a huge fake punt for a first down in the first game of the year

Off-season training group/7on7 program? I train with Coach Nolan Owen

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and Field

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Scott Daly because he’s a great snapper and I fell like I watch him a lot to inspire myself

Who is your dream school? Notre dame or SIU