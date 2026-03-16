Next: 2027 LS Scott Durand

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Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 DeKalb LS Scott Durand

Name: Scott Durand

School: DeKalb

Graduation Year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 220 pounds

Position: LS

X Account: Scotty_durandfb

HUDL Highlights:

Scott Durand HUDL Highlights

I’m a what you would call a spark plug I get thing to get hype and I can bring my team mates up in hard times in game



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Creating a family with my teammates and just enjoying the game

Off-season training group/7on7 program? I am trained by Coach Nolan Owen

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Track and field

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? My favorite player is William Wagner on the bengals because he’s similar size to my self and is a great snapper

Who is your dream school? Notre dame Or Southern Illinois