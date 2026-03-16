Next: 2027 LS Scott Durand
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Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 DeKalb LS Scott Durand
Name: Scott Durand
School: DeKalb
Graduation Year: 2027
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 220 pounds
Position: LS
X Account: Scotty_durandfb
HUDL Highlights:
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I’m a what you would call a spark plug I get thing to get hype and I can bring my team mates up in hard times in game
What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Creating a family with my teammates and just enjoying the game
Off-season training group/7on7 program? I am trained by Coach Nolan Owen
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Track and field
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? My favorite player is William Wagner on the bengals because he’s similar size to my self and is a great snapper
Who is your dream school? Notre dame Or Southern Illinois