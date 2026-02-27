Next: 2027 OL Adli Heresh

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Stagg OL Adli Heresh

Name: Adli Heresh

School: Stagg

Graduation Year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 275 pounds

Position: OL

X Account: @HereshAdli85938

HUDL Highlights:

Adli Heresh HUDL Highlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? Coachable, Hardworking, ability to learn, never thinking down, thinking about the next rep and not the past rep.



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? The ability to be there. I love being with my teammates every day, enjoyed it since I was injured my first two weeks and getting to play every rep I can.

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Offseason workouts, field work

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Yes joined wrestling and shot out-discuss for football

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? My favorite player is Joe thuney because I have watched from the best and learned from the best to learn to become the best.

Who is your dream school? Illinois university love the atmosphere there!!!