Next: 2027 OL/DL Anthony Forst

Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Waubonsie Valley OL/DL Anthony Forst

Name: Anthony Forst

High School: Waubonsie Valley

Graduation Year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 270 pounds

Position: OL/DL

X Account: @ajforst2027

HUDL Highlights:

Anthony Forst HUDL Highlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

leader,dedicated,confident,team player.



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? When I accidentally caught a football pass and took it for 15 yards

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Team workouts

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Wrestling

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Jason kelcey, because I play like him and he is the reason why I play center

Who is your dream school? Western Michigan