Next: 2027 OL/DL Anthony Forst
Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Waubonsie Valley OL/DL Anthony Forst
Name: Anthony Forst
High School: Waubonsie Valley
Graduation Year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 270 pounds
Position: OL/DL
X Account: @ajforst2027
HUDL Highlights:
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
leader,dedicated,confident,team player.
What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? When I accidentally caught a football pass and took it for 15 yards
Off-season training group/7on7 program? Team workouts
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Wrestling
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Jason kelcey, because I play like him and he is the reason why I play center
Who is your dream school? Western Michigan