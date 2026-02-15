Next: 2027 OL/DL Elijah Sirleaf

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

Looking for much more in depth IHSA Football Team and Recruiting News? Make sure to subscribe to the EDGYTIM EDGY Nation VIP membership.

Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 DeLaSalle OL/DL Elijah Sirleaf

Name: Elijah Sirleaf

High School: DeLaSalle

Graduation Year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 219 pounds

Position: OL/DL

X Account: @BookofElijahh

HUDL Highlights:

Elijah Sirleaf HUDL Highlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? I’m a leader and I’m willing to be a team player for one common goal.



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Making All Conference in the CCL for my junior season

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Private Strength Training

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Strength Training

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Aaron Donald because he is a smaller 3 te h that demands the double team.

Who is your dream school? University of Illinois