Next: 2027 OL/DL George Kordopitoulas

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Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Marian Central Catholic OL/DL George Kordopitoulas

Name: George Kordopitoulas

School: Marian Central Catholic

Graduation Year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 290 pounds

Position: OL/DL

X Account: @GeorgeKordo79

HUDL Highlights:

George Kordopitoulas HUDL Highlights

Hard working kid who comes from a program with strong ties to division prospects



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career?

Playing early on varsity

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Team workouts

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

I don’t have one specific player I just really enjoy watching the games

Who is your dream school? Northern Illinois University