Next: 2027 OL/DL Marc Schmidt

Name: Marc Schmidt
School: Lake View
Graduation Year: 2027
Height: 6-foo-0
Weight: 265 pounds
Position: OL/DL
X Account: @MarcSchmid4478
HUDL Highlights:
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? Versatility, Experience
What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Winning our homecoming game this year.
Off-season training group/7on7 program? Personal Trainer, Track And Field
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Track
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Darnell Wright. I admire his work ethic
Who is your dream school? UTSA