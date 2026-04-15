Next: 2027 OL Leo Apostolou

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Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Glenbard west OL Leo Apostolou

Name: Leo Apostolou

School: Glenbard West

Graduation Year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-3 1/2

Weight: 245 pounds

Position: OL

X Account: @LeoApostolou

HUDL Highlights:

Leo Apostolou HUDL Highlights



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Winning our conference after all the hard work we put in the offseason

Off-season training group/7on7 program? OL mafia and acceleration

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Quenton Nelson because I’ve always enjoyed watching his film and the way he pulls

Who is your dream school? If I could play anywhere I would want to play In the Ivy League schools.