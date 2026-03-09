Next: 2027 OL Ralph Haralson

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 DePaul Prep OL Ralph Haralson

Name: Ralph Haralson

School: DePaul Prep

Graduation Year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 310 pounds

Position: OL

X Account: @RalphHaralson27

HUDL Highlights:

Ralph Haralson HUDL Highlights

I bring leadership, accountability, and a team first mentality to a football program. I lead by example through my work ethic, consistency, and willingness to do the hard work every day. I’m coachable, disciplined, and committed to constant improvement on and off the field. My goal is to push those around me to be better, while holding myself to the highest standard.



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career?

Winning the Class 4A State Championship in 2024.

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Team Lifting

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling & Track and Field

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Maxx Crosby is my favorite player because of his nonstop motor, confidence, and how he leads by example. Even as an offensive lineman, I relate to the way he brings effort and intensity on every snap, no matter the situation. His confidence comes from preparation, and that’s how I try to play… working hard, finishing plays, and setting the tone for my teammates.

Who is your dream school? University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign