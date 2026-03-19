Next: 2027 OT Anthony Santori

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Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Providence Catholic OT Anthony Santori

Name: Anthony Santori

School: Providence Catholic

Graduation Year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 300 pounds

Position: OT

X Account: @Santori_79

HUDL Highlights:

Anthony Santori HUDL Highlights

I bring the quality of a coachable and humble working athlete.



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Getting to state with my team last season and winning the championship in florida 8th grade year.

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Team workouts

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? No

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Travis Kelce because of his consitency and what he brings to Kansas city inspires me to be like him.

Who is your dream school? Any school that gives me the oppurtunity to keep playing football!