Next: 2027 OT Anthony Santori
Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.
Looking for much more in depth IHSA Football Team and Recruiting News? Make sure to subscribe to the EDGYTIM EDGY Nation VIP membership.
Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Providence Catholic OT Anthony Santori
Name: Anthony Santori
School: Providence Catholic
Graduation Year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 300 pounds
Position: OT
X Account: @Santori_79
HUDL Highlights:
Anthony Santori HUDL Highlights
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I bring the quality of a coachable and humble working athlete.
What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Getting to state with my team last season and winning the championship in florida 8th grade year.
Off-season training group/7on7 program? Team workouts
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? No
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Travis Kelce because of his consitency and what he brings to Kansas city inspires me to be like him.
Who is your dream school? Any school that gives me the oppurtunity to keep playing football!