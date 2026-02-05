Next: 2027 QB Luke Maher

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Elk Grove QB Luke Maher

Name: Luke Maher

High School: Elk Grove

Graduation Year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: QB

X Account: @LukeMah78315826

HUDL Highlights:

Luke Maher HUDL highlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? I bring leadership, football IQ, and consistency to a college football program. As a quarterback, I take pride in being a vocal leader who commands the huddle and holds myself and my teammates accountable. I study the game closely, understand coverages, and make smart decisions with the football.

I’m coachable, disciplined, and willing to put in extra work in the film room and weight room. I compete every day, stay composed under pressure, and do whatever it takes to help the team win. I can make plays with my arm, my legs, or leading by example.



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Team bonding time thru the summer and into the season.

Off-season training group/7on7 program? I’m doing 7 on 7 with my school

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? I play Basketball and Baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Sam Darnold just because of the way he can spin the ball and just like his play style overall.

Who is your dream school? Norte dame