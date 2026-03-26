Next: 2027 QB Xavier Vinson

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

Looking for much more in depth IHSA Football Team and Recruiting News? Make sure to subscribe to the EDGYTIM EDGY Nation VIP membership.

Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Warren Township QB Xavier Vinson

Name: Xavier Vinson

School: Warren Township

Graduation Year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: QB

X Account: @xvinsonqb1_2027

HUDL Highlights:

Xavier Vinson Video Highlights

Some unique qualities I will bring to any college football program are strong leadership amongst my teammates, consistent effort and the drive to improve every single day, and the ability to overcome adversity in whatever form it may come in.

What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? One of my favorite moments was winning my first playoff game as a varsity player.

Off-season training group/7on7 program? QB Era, DIPT

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Varsity Basketball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? My favorite player is Russell Wilson because of how humble he is despite the position he’s in and how hard he has worked to earn his success

Who is your dream school? University of Colorado or Northwestern