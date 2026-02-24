Next: 2027 RB Braydon Laesch

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Heyworth RB Braydon Laesch

Name: Braydon Laesch

School: Heyworth

Graduation Year: 2027

Height: 5-foo-11

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: RB

X Account: @BraydonL27

HUDL Highlights:

Braydon Laesch HUDL Highlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? What sets me apart off the field is how I prepare myself. My vision is my best asset and the ability to create big plays. I play very physical and finish plays and runs. My tape will reflect that.



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Helping lead my team to a playoff win.

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Work with Heyworth staff and attend showcases

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? I play Baseball.

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes. Started since Freshman year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Walter Payton. He was a complete running back and played with the physicality that I try to. Had a work ethic that was unmatched and I know that’s what I have to have to reach the goals I have set for myself

Who is your dream school? University of Illinois or Illinois State University