Next: 2027 RB/DB Conor Hunt

Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Chicago Marist RB/DB Conor Hunt

Name: Conor Hunt

School: Marist

Graduation Year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: RB/DB

X Account: @conor_hunt8

HUDL Highlights:

Conor Hunt HUDL Highlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? I play on both sides of the ball. The 2025 season starting at CB from weeks 1-3 then started at RB for remainder of 2025 season. I believe my speed, agility and versatility on the field are unique qualities that I would bring to a college football program.



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Playing on the road and ending our 2025 season with a win.

Off-season training group/7on7 program? We train through Marist HS and I also do a variety of speed and agility/combine prep clinics in my area.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? I also did track in high school but the last couple years I focused only on football

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Christian McCaffrey is my favorite player because I try to base how I play the way he does.

Who is your dream school? have a lot of colleges I would be honored to play for but my dream school would be Notre Dame.