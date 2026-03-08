Next: 2027 RB Kevin Jay
Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.
Looking for much more in depth IHSA Football Team and Recruiting News? Make sure to subscribe to the EDGYTIM EDGY Nation VIP membership.
Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Downers Grove North RB Kevin Jay
Name: Kevin Jay
School: Downers Grove North
Graduation Year: 2027
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: RB
X Account: @Kevin_jay2
HUDL Highlights:
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership, selfless, hardworking
What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Throwing the game winning touchdown against rival Hinsdale Central
Off-season training group/7on7 program? Athletic konnection training Mar Health The_Speed_guru/Lamont white
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? No. Ex baseball player and wrestler
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Aaron Rodgers. Because of his Leadership
Who is your dream school? University of Georgia