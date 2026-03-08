Next: 2027 RB Kevin Jay

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

Looking for much more in depth IHSA Football Team and Recruiting News? Make sure to subscribe to the EDGYTIM EDGY Nation VIP membership.

Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Downers Grove North RB Kevin Jay

Name: Kevin Jay

School: Downers Grove North

Graduation Year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: RB

X Account: @Kevin_jay2

HUDL Highlights:

Kevin Jay HUDL Highlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, selfless, hardworking



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Throwing the game winning touchdown against rival Hinsdale Central

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Athletic konnection training Mar Health The_Speed_guru/Lamont white

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? No. Ex baseball player and wrestler

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Aaron Rodgers. Because of his Leadership

Who is your dream school? University of Georgia