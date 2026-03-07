Next: 2027 RB/LB Wes Weatherford

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

Looking for much more in depth IHSA Football Team and Recruiting News? Make sure to subscribe to the EDGYTIM EDGY Nation VIP membership.

Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Ottawa RB/LB Wes Weatherford

Name: Wes Weatherford

Graduation Year: 2027

School: Ottawa

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 210 pounds

Position: RB/LB/DE

X Account: @WesW03

HUDL Highlights:

Wes Weatherford HUDL Highlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? Good work ethic, fast learner, and able to run the football as well as catch.



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Running over multiple defenders in one play then it takes multiple defenders to even take me down.

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Team workouts

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Wrestling

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? La’Veon Bell because of how intelligent and patient he was for the play to develop.

Who is your dream school? NDSU or UNI