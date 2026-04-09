Next: 2027 RB Maron Plummer

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

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Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Lincoln Way East RB Maron Plummer

Name: Maron Plummer

School: Lincoln Way East

Graduation Year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-7

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: RB

X Account: @yktvplumm

HUDL Highlights:

Marion Plummer HUDL highlights



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Winning player of the week for the offense of my team

Off-season training group/7on7 program? REBUILT.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Kyle monugai because we are both short running back.

Who is your dream school? KANSAS STATE