Next: 2027 RB/OLB Jackson Little

Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Kaneland RB/OLB Jackson Little

Name: Jackson Little

School: Kaneland

Graduation Year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 208 pounds

Position: RB/OLB

X Account: @jackson_little_

HUDL Highlights:

Jackson Little HUDL Highlight

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? I am a hard worker who is commited to getting better and making my teammates better. I am a leader on and off the field.



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Coming off my injury and beating our big rival Sycamore 35-14.

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Training at Power Athletics in St Charles, IL.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? No

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Andrew Van Kinkel. We both play the same position and his awareness when it’s a screen pass is incredible and is a very good pass rusher which correlates to me.

Who is your dream school? Wyoming