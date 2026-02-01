Next: 2027 RB Tivias Caldwell

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

Today’s Next player? We feature St Francis 2027 RB Tivias Caldwell

Name: Tivias Caldwell

High School: St. Francis

Graduation Year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 215 pounds

Position: RB

X Account: @Tiviascaldwell

HUDL Highlights:

Tivias Caldwell HUDL highlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? I bring physicality, size, speed and strength along with good vision to any college



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? My favorite moments have been playing alongside my teammates during this seaosn

Off-season training group/7on7 program? BOOM 7v7 Supreme 7v7

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? My favorite football player is Bo Jackson because of the speed strength and size he had when he was on the field

Who is your dream school? I don’t have any dream school and would be grateful for any school that gave me the opportunity to play at the next level