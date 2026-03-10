Next: 2027 RB Tommy Hosler
Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 York LB Tommy Hosler
Name: Tommy Hosler
School: York
Graduation Year: 2027
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 200 pounds
Position: LB
X Account: @hosler_tommy
HUDL Highlights:
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership, effort, Drive
What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career?
Beating Glenbard West
Off-season training group/7on7 program? York 7on7 York powerclub
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Track
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Luke Kuechly
Who is your dream school? North Central