Next: 2027 RB Tommy Hosler

Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 York LB Tommy Hosler

Name: Tommy Hosler

School: York

Graduation Year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 200 pounds

Position: LB

X Account: @hosler_tommy

HUDL Highlights:

Tommy Hosler HUDL Highlights



Leadership, effort, Drive



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career?

Beating Glenbard West

Off-season training group/7on7 program? York 7on7 York powerclub

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Luke Kuechly

Who is your dream school? North Central