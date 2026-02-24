Next: 2027 S/OLB Cameron Wilkerson
Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Homewood Flossmoor S/OLB Cameron Wilkerson
Name: Cameron Wilkerson
School: Homewood-Flossmoor
Graduation Year: 2027
Height: 6-foo-0
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: S/OLB
X Account: @CamWilkerson_4
HUDL Highlights:
Cameron Wilkerson HUDL highlights
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? I am a fast learner and an aggressive football player with a lot of heart
What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? My favorite moments have been bonding time with my teammates
Off-season training group/7on7 program? Stamped elite
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? No
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Deshon Elliot because he is a hard hitting and explosive safety with a lot of heart
Who is your dream school? Penn state football