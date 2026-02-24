Next: 2027 S/OLB Cameron Wilkerson

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Homewood Flossmoor S/OLB Cameron Wilkerson

Name: Cameron Wilkerson

School: Homewood-Flossmoor

Graduation Year: 2027

Height: 6-foo-0

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: S/OLB

X Account: @CamWilkerson_4

HUDL Highlights:

Cameron Wilkerson HUDL highlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? I am a fast learner and an aggressive football player with a lot of heart



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? My favorite moments have been bonding time with my teammates

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Stamped elite

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? No

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Deshon Elliot because he is a hard hitting and explosive safety with a lot of heart

Who is your dream school? Penn state football