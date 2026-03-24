Next: 2027 S/QB Owen Sunderson
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Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Hinsdale Central S/QB Owen Sunderson
Name: Owen Sunderson
School: Hinsdale Central
Graduation Year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: S/QB
X Account: @Owen_Sunderson
HUDL Highlights:
Owen Sunderson HUDL Highlights
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership and enthusiasm that is unmatched
What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Beating our rival school on their homecoming
Off-season training group/7on7 program? NXTLVL Athletic
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Baseball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Brian Allen, as he went to my high school.
Who is your dream school? Harvard