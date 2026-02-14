Next: 2027 SS Reid Williams

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Libertyville SS Reid Williams.

Name: Reid Williams

High School: Libertyville

Graduation Year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: SS

X Account: @reidwilliams_13

HUDL Highlights:

Reid Williams HUDL Highlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? I bring a high motor, strong coachability, discipline on and off the field, and a team-first mindset that consistently raises the standard of everyone around me.



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? One of my favorite moments in my playing career is making big, clean hits that set the tone and energize my team.

Off-season training group/7on7 program? TNT Ignite

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? My favorite football player is Sean Taylor because of his intensity, leadership, and ability to change a game with his skill, physicality, and passion for his team.

Who is your dream school? Any school that I get an opportunity to play at.