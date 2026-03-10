Next: 2027 TE/DE Logan Wilson

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

Looking for much more in depth IHSA Football Team and Recruiting News? Make sure to subscribe to the EDGYTIM EDGY Nation VIP membership.

Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Hononegah TE/DE Logan Wilson

Name: Logan Wilson

School: Hononegah

Graduation Year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 210 pounds

Position: TE/DE

X Account: @logan_wilson_27

HUDL Highlights:

Logan Wilson Highlights

I’d say what really sets me apart is my motor and how competitive I am. Every snap, I’m gonna give full effort. On defense, I take pride in winning my matchup — using my technique, leverage, and power to control gaps and make plays. I spend a lot of time watching film and working on the little things because I think that’s what separates good players from great ones. My coaches always tell me my energy pushes the people around me, and that means a lot. I just want to keep getting stronger, faster, and smarter so I can be a difference-maker and help build a winning team.



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career?

My favorite moment so far was this year against B North, our biggest game of the season. On their first few drives, our defense was locked in — everyone was doing their job, communicating, and making big stops. It felt like everything we worked on came together, and we were playing as one unit. That’s the kind of football I love to be a part of.

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Off-season training at Oak Performance, skills training at All In Academy and Blue Bear Academy

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Yes, Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? My favorite player is Aidan Hutchinson. I like how he plays with high energy and strong technique — he makes his pass rush look effortless but you can tell it’s all from hard work and preparation. He’s a big part of his team’s defense and someone I try to learn from when I watch film.

Who is your dream school? For me, my dream school is somewhere I can compete at the highest level and really get developed. I want to be around coaches who push me and teammates who hold each other accountable. I’m looking for a program with a strong culture built on hard work and discipline. I just want to keep growing, competing, and helping my team win while getting ready for the next level. Wherever that is, that’s where I want to be.