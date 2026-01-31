Next: 2027 WR Anthony Massel

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

Looking for much more in depth IHSA Football Team and Recruiting News? Make sure to subscribe to the EDGYTIM EDGY Nation VIP membership.

Today’s Next player? We feature York 2027 WR Anthony Massel

Name: Anthony Massel

High School: York

Graduation Year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: WR

X Account: @AnthonyMassel

HUDL Highlights:

Anthony Massel Hudl Highlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? Route running precision, excellent hands/catching, smarts, toughness



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Making it to the state championship in the 2024 season for the first time in school history

Off-season training group/7on7 program?

Acceleration pro

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Jordy Nelson because we have a similar play style and I fell in love with the game because of him.

Who is your dream school? Iowa