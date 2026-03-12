Next: 2027 WR Carter MacDonald

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Fremd WR Carter MacDonald

Name: Carter MacDonald

School: Fremd

Graduation Year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: WR

X Account: @cartermacd2027

HUDL Highlights:

Carter MacDonald HUDL Highlights

True understanding of coverages and as sure of hands as they come.



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career?

Beating Bolingbrook in the quarterfinals to advance to the state semifinals for the first time in school history.

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Fremd 7on7 and training at starke industries. (lol)

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Basketball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Rome Odunze. I love his smoothness and ability to make contested catches.

Who is your dream school? Villanova