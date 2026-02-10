Next: 2027 WR Crayton Schnierle
Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.
Looking for much more in depth IHSA Football Team and Recruiting News? Make sure to subscribe to the EDGYTIM EDGY Nation VIP membership.
Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Bloomington Central Catholic WR Crayton Schnierle
Name: Crayton Schnierle
High School: Bloomington Central Catholic
Graduation Year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: WR
X Account: @cschnierle11
HUDL Highlights:
Crayton Schnierle HUDL Highlights
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? Great teammate and leader, athletic ability to go get balls and route runner.
What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Undefeated Illini Prairie Champs, playoff wins.
Off-season training group/7on7 program? Athlete Factory
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Basketball – ranked in top 70 in Illinois 2027
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? CeeDee Lamb – explosive and athletic
Who is your dream school? Illinois, ISU, NDSU