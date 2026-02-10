Next: 2027 WR Crayton Schnierle

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Bloomington Central Catholic WR Crayton Schnierle

Name: Crayton Schnierle

High School: Bloomington Central Catholic

Graduation Year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: WR

X Account: @cschnierle11

HUDL Highlights:

Crayton Schnierle HUDL Highlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? Great teammate and leader, athletic ability to go get balls and route runner.



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Undefeated Illini Prairie Champs, playoff wins.

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Athlete Factory

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Basketball – ranked in top 70 in Illinois 2027

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? CeeDee Lamb – explosive and athletic

Who is your dream school? Illinois, ISU, NDSU