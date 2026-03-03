Next: 2027 WR/DB Ben Anderson

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Sycamore WR/DB Ben Anderson

Name: Ben Anderson

School: Sycamore

Graduation Year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: WR/DB

X Account: @benTanderson08

HUDL Highlights:

Ben Anderson HUDL Highlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? Work ethic



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Winning a big conference game against Rochelle

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Coach Ho

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Calvin Johnson, great teammate and person

Who is your dream school? Wisconsin Madison