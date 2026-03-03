Next: 2027 WR/DB Ben Anderson
Today’s Next player? We feature 2027 Sycamore WR/DB Ben Anderson
Name: Ben Anderson
School: Sycamore
Graduation Year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: WR/DB
X Account: @benTanderson08
HUDL Highlights:
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? Work ethic
What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? Winning a big conference game against Rochelle
Off-season training group/7on7 program? Coach Ho
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Baseball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Yes
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Calvin Johnson, great teammate and person
Who is your dream school? Wisconsin Madison